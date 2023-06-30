Shane McClanahan will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (56-28) on Friday, June 30 against the Seattle Mariners (38-41), who will counter with Bryce Miller. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The favored Rays have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +110. The total for the contest is listed at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.23 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (5-3, 3.88 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 50 (71.4%) of those contests.

The Rays have a 46-13 record (winning 78% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (34.8%) in those contests.

The Mariners have a mark of 3-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+230) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+400) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+320) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 4th Win AL West +1800 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.