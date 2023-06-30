Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.407 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .208 with six home runs and a walk.
- Ford has picked up a hit in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 19.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 10.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ford has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 21 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|.300
|AVG
|.152
|.300
|OBP
|.194
|.600
|SLG
|.515
|2
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|5
|8/0
|K/BB
|11/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.59 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (11-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.23 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Thursday, June 22 against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.23), 20th in WHIP (1.118), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.