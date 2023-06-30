Right now the Seattle Seahawks have been given +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Seahawks games.

Seattle put up 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in NFL), and it ranked 26th on defense with 361.7 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Seahawks were 5-4. On the road, they were 4-4.

As favorites, Seattle went 3-3. As underdogs, the Seahawks were 6-5.

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

In addition, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

Also, Walker had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, hauling in 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

Bobby Wagner recorded two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +5000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2000 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +5000 12 November 23 49ers - +900 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +900 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +12500 17 December 31 Steelers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

