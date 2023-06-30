Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .259 with nine doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 27 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.9% of them.
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has driven in a run in four games this season (14.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 27 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.255
|AVG
|.263
|.300
|OBP
|.293
|.489
|SLG
|.447
|7
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|4
|16/3
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (11-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.23 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Thursday, June 22 against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.23 ERA ranks first, 1.118 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
