The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is batting .259 with nine doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Murphy has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 27 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.9% of them.
  • He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Murphy has driven in a run in four games this season (14.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 27 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
.255 AVG .263
.300 OBP .293
.489 SLG .447
7 XBH 5
2 HR 1
3 RBI 4
16/3 K/BB 13/2
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, one per game).
  • McClanahan (11-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.23 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Thursday, June 22 against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 2.23 ERA ranks first, 1.118 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
