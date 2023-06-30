Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France, with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, June 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .409, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 97th in slugging.
- France has had a hit in 54 of 78 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits 23 times (29.5%).
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.7%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, France has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (9.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 of 78 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.288
|AVG
|.258
|.368
|OBP
|.311
|.477
|SLG
|.342
|17
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|11
|28/12
|K/BB
|31/7
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.59 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send McClanahan (11-1) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.23 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, June 22, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.23), 20th in WHIP (1.118), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.