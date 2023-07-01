The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Bryan Mone and the Seattle Seahawks opening the year with a matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Bryan Mone Injury Status

Mone is currently not on the injured list.

Is Mone your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Bryan Mone 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 25 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Mone and the Seattle Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Seahawks Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bryan Mone 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Saints 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 14 Panthers 0.0 1.0 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.