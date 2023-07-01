Colby Parkinson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Colby Parkinson and the Seattle Seahawks opening the year with a game against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Colby Parkinson Injury Status
Parkinson is currently not listed as injured.
Colby Parkinson 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|34 TAR, 25 REC, 322 YDS, 2 TD
Colby Parkinson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|44.20
|261
|36
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|22.45
|377
|58
|2023 ADP
|-
|339
|40
Other Seahawks Players
Colby Parkinson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|2
|2
|43
|1
|Week 3
|Falcons
|2
|2
|44
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|1
|1
|28
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|4
|3
|45
|0
|Week 17
|Jets
|7
|5
|36
|1
|Week 18
|Rams
|3
|2
|47
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|6
|3
|14
|0
