To clinch CUSA this season, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (+125) and the Liberty Flames (+240) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a complete breakdown of teams with the next best odds.

Odds to Win the CUSA

Team Odds to Win CUSA Western Kentucky +125 Liberty +240 Middle Tennessee +550 Louisiana Tech +900 UTEP +1000 New Mexico State +2000 Florida International +8000

CUSA Upcoming Games

UTEP Miners at Jacksonville State Gamecocks 5:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on CBS Sports Network

5:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on CBS Sports Network Florida International Panthers at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on CBS Sports Network

9:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on CBS Sports Network North Carolina A&T Aggies at UAB Blazers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ESPN+ Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU Rice Owls at Texas Longhorns 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on FOX

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on FOX South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network California Golden Bears at North Texas Mean Green 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU

4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU South Carolina State Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ Monmouth Hawks at Florida Atlantic Owls 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ Maine Black Bears at Florida International Panthers 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network

7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network Incarnate Word Cardinals at UTEP Miners 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

