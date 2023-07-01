With +8000 odds to win the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, D.K. Metcalf is a long shot for the award (37th-best odds in NFL).

D.K. Metcalf 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +8000 37th Bet $100 to win $8,000

D.K. Metcalf Insights

Last year Metcalf hauled in 90 passes for 1,048 yards, good for 61.6 yards per game -- the highest mark on the Seahawks' current roster. He was targeted 141 times and also scored six TDs.

The Seahawks, who were ninth in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.4% of the time while running the football 42.6% of the time.

Seattle compiled 231.4 passing yards per game on offense last season (11th in the NFL), and it ranked 13th defensively with 211.5 passing yards allowed per game.

All Seahawks Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Geno Smith +3000 (12th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Tariq Woolen +10000 (28th in NFL) Kenneth Walker III +8000 (37th in NFL) D.K. Metcalf +8000 (37th in NFL) Bobby Wagner +12500 (40th in NFL) Jamal Adams +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyler Lockett +15000 (61st in NFL) Jaxon Smith-Njigba +20000 (75th in NFL)

