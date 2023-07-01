The 2023 campaign kicks off for D.K. Metcalf when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

D.K. Metcalf Injury Status

Metcalf is currently listed as active.

D.K. Metcalf 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 141 TAR, 90 REC, 1,048 YDS, 6 TD

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 136.80 78 19 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 140.61 78 17 2023 ADP - 35 16

D.K. Metcalf 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 7 7 36 0 Week 2 @49ers 6 4 35 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 5 64 1 Week 4 @Lions 10 7 149 0 Week 5 @Saints 8 5 88 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 2 34 0 Week 7 @Chargers 2 1 12 0 Week 8 Giants 10 6 55 1 Week 9 @Cardinals 6 5 37 1 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 6 71 0 Week 12 Raiders 15 11 90 0 Week 13 @Rams 8 8 127 1 Week 14 Panthers 10 5 71 1 Week 15 49ers 9 7 55 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 9 7 81 0 Week 17 Jets 5 1 3 0 Week 18 Rams 8 3 40 0 Wild Card @49ers 13 10 136 2

