D'Wayne Eskridge: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
D'Wayne Eskridge is currently suspended. His Seattle Seahawks will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET in Week 1.
D'Wayne Eskridge Injury Status
Eskridge is currently not listed as injured.
D'Wayne Eskridge 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|13 TAR, 7 REC, 58 YDS, 0 TD
D'Wayne Eskridge Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|6.80
|454
|163
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|15.15
|434
|162
|2023 ADP
|-
|587
|198
D'Wayne Eskridge 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|3
|3
|39
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|2
|0
|0
|0
