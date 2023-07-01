Dareke Young is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Seattle Seahawks match up with the Los Angeles Rams in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Dareke Young Injury Status

Young is currently not on the injured list.

Dareke Young 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 2 TAR, 2 REC, 24 YDS, 0 TD

Dareke Young Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 2.40 507 187 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 9.26 488 170 2023 ADP - 987 303

Other Seahawks Players

Dareke Young 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 18 Rams 2 2 24 0 Wild Card @49ers 1 1 11 0

