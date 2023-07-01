Darrell Taylor is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Seattle Seahawks collide with the Los Angeles Rams in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Darrell Taylor Injury Status

Taylor is currently not listed as injured.

Darrell Taylor 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 26 Tackles (8.0 for loss), 9.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Seahawks Players

Darrell Taylor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @49ers 0.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 7 @Chargers 1.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 15 49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 17 Jets 2.5 1.0 3 0 1 Week 18 Rams 1.0 1.0 1 0 0

