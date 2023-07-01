Devon Witherspoon and the Seattle Seahawks will match up with the New York Giants at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign. Here is everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Witherspoon's stats.

Devon Witherspoon Injury Status

Witherspoon is currently not on the injury report.

Devon Witherspoon 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 16 Tackles (0 for loss), 0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Other Seahawks Players

Devon Witherspoon 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Lions 0 0 5 0 1 Week 3 Panthers 0 0 11 0 2

