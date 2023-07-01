Dre'Mont Jones is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Seattle Seahawks kick off their season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Dre'Mont Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently not on the injury report.

Dre'Mont Jones 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 47 Tackles (9.0 for loss), 6.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Dre'Mont Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 Texans 2.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 3 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @Raiders 0.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 5 Colts 0.5 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 7 Jets 2.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 1.0 3.0 7 0 0 Week 10 @Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 Chiefs 1.0 1.0 5 0 0

