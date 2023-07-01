At +3000, Geno Smith is outside the top-10 favorites to win the 2023 MVP award, as his odds are 12th-best in the NFL. And that's not all, as he has a variety of other props you can bet on, too. Below, we highlight the available options.

Geno Smith 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +3000 12th Bet $100 to win $3,000 Off. POY +15000 61st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Geno Smith Insights

Smith averaged 251.9 yards passing per game and threw for 30 TDs last year.

Smith also helped on the ground, tallying one touchdown and 21.5 rushing yards per game.

The Seahawks, who were ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.6% of the time.

Seattle compiled 231.4 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 13th, giving up 211.5 passing yards per contest.

All Seahawks Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Geno Smith +3000 (12th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Tariq Woolen +10000 (28th in NFL) Kenneth Walker III +8000 (37th in NFL) D.K. Metcalf +8000 (37th in NFL) Bobby Wagner +12500 (40th in NFL) Jamal Adams +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyler Lockett +15000 (61st in NFL) Jaxon Smith-Njigba +20000 (75th in NFL)

