Geno Smith: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Geno Smith is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Seattle Seahawks collide with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Geno Smith Injury Status
Smith is currently not on the injured list.
Is Smith your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Geno Smith NFL MVP Odds
Geno Smith 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|399-for-572 (69.8%), 4,282 YDS (7.5 YPA), 30 TD, 11 INT
|68 CAR, 366 YDS, 1 TD
Rep Smith and the Seattle Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Geno Smith Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|303.88
|5
|5
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|281.04
|12
|12
|2023 ADP
|-
|110
|15
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Geno Smith 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|23
|28
|195
|2
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|24
|30
|197
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|32
|44
|325
|2
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|23
|30
|320
|2
|0
|7
|49
|1
|Week 5
|@Saints
|16
|25
|268
|3
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|20
|31
|197
|0
|0
|6
|48
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|20
|27
|210
|2
|1
|4
|7
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|23
|34
|212
|2
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|26
|34
|275
|2
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|23
|33
|275
|2
|0
|4
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|27
|37
|328
|2
|1
|5
|22
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|28
|39
|367
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|21
|36
|264
|3
|2
|3
|20
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|31
|44
|238
|1
|0
|1
|18
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|25
|40
|215
|1
|1
|3
|16
|0
|Week 17
|Jets
|18
|29
|183
|2
|0
|5
|18
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|19
|31
|213
|1
|2
|4
|51
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|25
|35
|253
|2
|1
|4
|28
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.