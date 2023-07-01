At +20000, Jamal Adams is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 51st-best in the NFL.

Want to bet on Jamal Adams? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jamal Adams 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Jamal Adams Insights

The Seahawks put up 231.4 passing yards per game offensively last season (11th in NFL), and they gave up 211.5 passing yards per game (13th) on defense.

Despite having a bottom-five run defense that ranked third-worst in the NFL (150.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, Seattle played better on offense, ranking 18th in the NFL by averaging 120.1 rushing yards per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Seahawks Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Geno Smith +3000 (12th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Tariq Woolen +10000 (28th in NFL) Kenneth Walker III +8000 (37th in NFL) D.K. Metcalf +8000 (37th in NFL) Bobby Wagner +12500 (40th in NFL) Jamal Adams +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyler Lockett +15000 (61st in NFL) Jaxon Smith-Njigba +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.