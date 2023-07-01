In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (presented to the NHL's leading goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Seattle Kraken's Jared McCann is currently +10000 -- see below for more stats and information.

Jared McCann's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Jared McCann 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 16:28 560:14 Goals 0.4 14 Assists 0.2 6 Points 0.6 20 Hits 0.4 15 Takeaways 0.3 9 Giveaways 0.3 11 Penalty Minutes 0.4 15

Jared McCann's Next Game

Matchup: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks

Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+

