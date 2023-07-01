Jared McCann 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (presented to the NHL's leading goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Seattle Kraken's Jared McCann is currently +10000 -- see below for more stats and information.
Jared McCann's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
Jared McCann 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|16:28
|560:14
|Goals
|0.4
|14
|Assists
|0.2
|6
|Points
|0.6
|20
|Hits
|0.4
|15
|Takeaways
|0.3
|9
|Giveaways
|0.3
|11
|Penalty Minutes
|0.4
|15
Jared McCann's Next Game
- Matchup: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
