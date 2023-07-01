In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (presented to the NHL's leading goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Seattle Kraken's Jared McCann is currently +10000 -- see below for more stats and information.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jared McCann's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Think Jared McCann will win the Rocket Richard Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Jared McCann 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 33
Time on Ice 16:28 560:14
Goals 0.4 14
Assists 0.2 6
Points 0.6 20
Hits 0.4 15
Takeaways 0.3 9
Giveaways 0.3 11
Penalty Minutes 0.4 15

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Jared McCann's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.