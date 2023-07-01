Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers is +50000 to take home the NBA MVP award for the 2023-24 season -- continue reading for more stats and info on Grant.

Jerami Grant MVP Odds

  • MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Jerami Grant 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 22
Points 22.7 499
Rebounds 3.9 86
Assists 2.4 53
Steals 0.8 17
Blocks 0.9 19
FG% 45.7% 170-for-372
3P% 41.2% 56-for-136

Jerami Grant's Next Game

