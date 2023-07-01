Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers is +50000 to take home the NBA MVP award for the 2023-24 season -- continue reading for more stats and info on Grant.

Jerami Grant MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Jerami Grant 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 22 Points 22.7 499 Rebounds 3.9 86 Assists 2.4 53 Steals 0.8 17 Blocks 0.9 19 FG% 45.7% 170-for-372 3P% 41.2% 56-for-136

Jerami Grant's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers

Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.