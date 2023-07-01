Kenneth Walker III's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

Kenneth Walker III Injury Status

Walker is currently not on the injury report.

Kenneth Walker III 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 228 CAR, 1,050 YDS (4.6 YPC), 9 TD 35 TAR, 27 REC, 165 YDS, 0 TD

Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 175.50 43 15 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 172.55 51 12 2023 ADP - 32 13

Kenneth Walker III 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @49ers 4 10 0 2 5 0 Week 3 Falcons 3 19 0 3 14 0 Week 4 @Lions 8 29 0 1 -5 0 Week 5 @Saints 8 88 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 21 97 1 2 13 0 Week 7 @Chargers 23 167 2 0 0 0 Week 8 Giants 18 51 1 1 1 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 26 109 2 3 20 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 10 17 0 6 55 0 Week 12 Raiders 14 26 2 1 13 0 Week 13 @Rams 3 36 0 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 12 47 0 4 32 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 26 107 0 2 -2 0 Week 17 Jets 23 133 0 1 9 0 Week 18 Rams 29 114 0 1 10 0 Wild Card @49ers 15 63 1 1 3 0

