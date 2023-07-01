At +8000, Kenneth Walker III is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 37th-best in the league.

Kenneth Walker III 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +8000 37th Bet $100 to win $8,000

Kenneth Walker III Insights

Walker compiled 1,050 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

The Seahawks threw the ball on 57.4% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 42.6% of the time. Their offense was ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Seattle sported the 18th-ranked rushing offense last year (120.1 rushing yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking third-worst with 150.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Seahawks Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Geno Smith +3000 (12th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Tariq Woolen +10000 (28th in NFL) Kenneth Walker III +8000 (37th in NFL) D.K. Metcalf +8000 (37th in NFL) Bobby Wagner +12500 (40th in NFL) Jamal Adams +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyler Lockett +15000 (61st in NFL) Jaxon Smith-Njigba +20000 (75th in NFL)

