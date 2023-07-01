Leonard Williams 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds and Prop Bets
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With +20000 odds to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Leonard Williams a long shot for the award (50th-best odds in NFL).
Leonard Williams 2023 NFL Futures Odds
|Odds
|Odds Rank
|Payout
|Def. POY
|+20000
|50th
|Bet $100 to win $20,000
Leonard Williams Insights
- Williams has delivered 1.5 sacks to go with 1.0 TFL and 21 tackles in seven games for the Seahawks.
- The Seahawks are compiling 227.6 passing yards per game on offense (15th in the NFL), and they rank 22nd on defense with 234.3 passing yards allowed per game.
- Seattle is putting up 107.1 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks eighth, giving up 96.9 rushing yards per game.
All Seahawks Player Award Futures
|MVP
|OPOY
|DPOY
|Geno Smith
|+10000 (13th in NFL)
|D.K. Metcalf
|+12500 (24th in NFL)
|Bobby Wagner
|+15000 (25th in NFL)
|Tariq Woolen
|+15000 (25th in NFL)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|+20000 (49th in NFL)
|Leonard Williams
|+20000 (50th in NFL)
