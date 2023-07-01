Leonard Williams and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign. If you're seeking Williams' stats, here's everything you need to know.

Watch the Seahawks in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Leonard Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not listed as injured.

Is Williams your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Leonard Williams NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Leonard Williams 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 21 Tackles (1 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Williams and the Seattle Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Seahawks Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Leonard Williams 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Cowboys 0 0 2 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 0.5 0 6 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 0 0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 0 0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Bills 0 0 6 0 0 Week 7 Commanders 1 1 2 0 0 Week 8 Jets 0 0 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.