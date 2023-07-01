Saturday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-28) against the Seattle Mariners (38-42) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.

The Rays will look to Tyler Glasnow (2-1) versus the Mariners and George Kirby (6-7).

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: FOX

Mariners vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Seattle and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

The Mariners have been victorious in eight, or 33.3%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (357 total), Seattle is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Mariners Schedule