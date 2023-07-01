Ty France and the Seattle Mariners match up with Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The favored Rays have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +100. The total for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -120 +100 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Mariners have failed to cover the runline in any of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have come away with eight wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has entered 15 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 7-8 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of its 80 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 4-10-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-20 16-22 10-17 28-23 27-30 11-10

