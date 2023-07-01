When the Tampa Bay Rays (57-28) and Seattle Mariners (38-42) face off at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, July 1, Tyler Glasnow will get the ball for the Rays, while the Mariners will send George Kirby to the mound. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Mariners have -105 odds to win. The over/under is 7 runs for the matchup (with -125 odds to go over and +105 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-1, 4.45 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (6-7, 3.26 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 71 times this season and won 51, or 71.8%, of those games.

The Rays have a 51-20 record (winning 71.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 5-3 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have won in eight, or 33.3%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mariners have a mark of 8-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+360) Mike Ford 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+300) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+270) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 4th Win AL West +2800 - 4th

