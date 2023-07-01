Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Rays on July 1, 2023
Player props are listed for Wander Franco and Ty France, among others, when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
France Stats
- France has 21 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .269/.336/.404 on the season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 42 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.
- He's slashing .238/.302/.407 so far this season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 26
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Glasnow Stats
- The Rays will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.
- In six starts, Glasnow has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|12
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 20
|4.1
|6
|6
|6
|7
|2
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|5.1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|6
|3
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 41 RBI (89 total hits). He's also stolen 26 bases.
- He's slashing .285/.345/.465 so far this season.
- Franco has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, two triples, a walk and four RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 30
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|2
|5
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 82 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .288/.401/.484 so far this year.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
