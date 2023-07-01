Player props are listed for Wander Franco and Ty France, among others, when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

France Stats

France has 21 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .269/.336/.404 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 42 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He's slashing .238/.302/.407 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Orioles Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

In six starts, Glasnow has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Jun. 25 5.0 4 1 1 12 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 4.1 6 6 6 7 2 at Athletics Jun. 14 5.1 6 3 3 6 4 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 6.0 1 1 1 6 3 at Red Sox Jun. 3 5.1 4 1 1 6 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of George Kirby's player props with BetMGM.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Franco Stats

Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 41 RBI (89 total hits). He's also stolen 26 bases.

He's slashing .285/.345/.465 so far this season.

Franco has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, two triples, a walk and four RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 30 2-for-6 2 0 2 5 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 82 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.401/.484 so far this year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 30 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.