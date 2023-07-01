Looking at odds to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the Portland Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle is currently +15000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Matisse Thybulle DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +15000 (18th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Matisse Thybulle 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 6.3 165 Rebounds 2.0 53 Assists 1.0 27 Steals 1.7 43 Blocks 0.8 21 FG% 46.0% 58-for-126 3P% 41.0% 41-for-100

Matisse Thybulle's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers

Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2

