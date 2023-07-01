The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Mike Jackson Sr. and the Seattle Seahawks opening the year with a game versus the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Mike Jackson Sr. Injury Status

Jackson is currently not listed as injured.

Is Jackson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Mike Jackson Sr. 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 74 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 12 Pass Def.

Rep Jackson and the Seattle Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Seahawks Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mike Jackson Sr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Broncos 0.0 1.0 4 0 1 Week 2 @49ers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 5 @Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 6 Cardinals 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 7 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 8 Giants 0.0 0.0 7 0 3 Week 9 @Cardinals 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 12 Raiders 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 13 @Rams 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 49ers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 17 Jets 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 18 Rams 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Wild Card @49ers 0.0 0.0 5 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.