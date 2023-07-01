The 2023 campaign kicks off for Myles Adams when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Myles Adams Injury Status

Adams is currently not on the injury report.

Myles Adams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 16 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Seahawks Players

Myles Adams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 15 49ers 0.0 1.0 2 0 1 Week 16 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card @49ers 0.0 1.0 2 0 0

