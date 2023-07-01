Noah Fant: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Noah Fant is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Seattle Seahawks kick off their season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Noah Fant Injury Status
Fant is currently not on the injured list.
Is Fant your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Noah Fant 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|63 TAR, 50 REC, 486 YDS, 4 TD
Rep Fant and the Seattle Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Noah Fant Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|72.60
|185
|18
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|63.61
|229
|25
|2023 ADP
|-
|244
|31
Other Seahawks Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Noah Fant 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|4
|3
|16
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|4
|4
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Week 5
|@Saints
|5
|3
|49
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|7
|6
|45
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|6
|5
|96
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|4
|3
|34
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|3
|3
|34
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|5
|4
|42
|1
|Week 14
|Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|6
|5
|32
|1
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|3
|2
|12
|1
|Week 17
|Jets
|3
|2
|40
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|4
|4
|20
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|2
|1
|11
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.