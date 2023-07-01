In terms of clinching the Pac-12 title in 2023, the Oregon Ducks are one of the top contenders in the conference, with +300 odds that rank them second. They also have +3500 odds to take home a national championship. In the article below, we break down the futures odds and other important numbers.

Oregon Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +3500 (Bet $10 to win $350)

+3500 (Bet $10 to win $350) Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30)

+300 (Bet $10 to win $30) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Oregon 2023 Schedule

Oregon will have the 88th-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). The Ducks have six games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including four teams that collected nine or more wins and four with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Portland State September 2 1 - @ Texas Tech September 9 2 - Hawaii September 16 3 - Colorado September 23 4 - @ Stanford September 30 5 - @ Washington October 14 7 - Washington State October 21 8 - @ Utah October 28 9 - Cal November 4 10 - USC November 11 11 - @ Arizona State November 18 12 - Oregon State November 24 13 -

