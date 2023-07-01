Oregon 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:44 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A fun season is expected for the Oregon Ducks in 2023, given their win total over/under of 9.5.
Oregon Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|9.5
|+100
|-120
|50%
Ducks' 2022 Performance
- Oregon had the 71st-ranked defense last season (382.2 yards allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking sixth-best with 500.5 yards per game.
- On the offensive side of the ball, Oregon was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 17th-best in FBS by totaling 284.8 passing yards per game. It ranked 102nd on defense (256.4 passing yards allowed per game).
- Oregon collected five wins at home last year and four on the road.
- When underdogs the Ducks had just one win (1-2). As favorites they went 9-1.
Oregon's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Bo Nix
|QB
|3,594 YDS (72.1%) / 29 TD / 7 INT
514 RUSH YDS / 14 RUSH TD / 39.5 RUSH YPG
|Mar'Keise Irving
|RB
|1,052 YDS / 5 TD / 80.9 YPG / 6.8 YPC
31 REC / 299 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 23.0 REC YPG
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|61 REC / 891 YDS / 9 TD / 68.5 YPG
|Noah Whittington
|RB
|781 YDS / 5 TD / 60.1 YPG / 5.6 YPC
22 REC / 169 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.0 REC YPG
|Bennett Williams
|DB
|65 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Jeffrey Bassa
|LB
|53 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Christian Gonzalez
|DB
|46 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|51 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
Ducks' Strength of Schedule
- According to their opponents' combined win total last year (67), the Ducks have the 88th-ranked schedule in college football.
- According to its Pac-12 opponents' combined win total last year, Oregonwill be playing the 35th-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.
- In 2023, Oregon will face six teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing four squads that notched three or fewer wins a season ago.
Oregon 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Portland State
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Texas Tech
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Hawaii
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Colorado
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Stanford
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|@ Washington
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Washington State
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Utah
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Cal
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|USC
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Arizona State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Oregon State
|November 24
|-
|-
