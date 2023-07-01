A fun season is expected for the Oregon Ducks in 2023, given their win total over/under of 9.5.

Looking to place a futures bet on Oregon's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Oregon Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 +100 -120 50%

Bet on Oregon's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Ducks' 2022 Performance

Oregon had the 71st-ranked defense last season (382.2 yards allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking sixth-best with 500.5 yards per game.

On the offensive side of the ball, Oregon was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 17th-best in FBS by totaling 284.8 passing yards per game. It ranked 102nd on defense (256.4 passing yards allowed per game).

Oregon collected five wins at home last year and four on the road.

When underdogs the Ducks had just one win (1-2). As favorites they went 9-1.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Bo Nix QB 3,594 YDS (72.1%) / 29 TD / 7 INT

514 RUSH YDS / 14 RUSH TD / 39.5 RUSH YPG Mar'Keise Irving RB 1,052 YDS / 5 TD / 80.9 YPG / 6.8 YPC

31 REC / 299 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 23.0 REC YPG Troy Franklin WR 61 REC / 891 YDS / 9 TD / 68.5 YPG Noah Whittington RB 781 YDS / 5 TD / 60.1 YPG / 5.6 YPC

22 REC / 169 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.0 REC YPG Bennett Williams DB 65 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT Jeffrey Bassa LB 53 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT Christian Gonzalez DB 46 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD Noah Sewell LB 51 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT

Ducks' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last year (67), the Ducks have the 88th-ranked schedule in college football.

According to its Pac-12 opponents' combined win total last year, Oregonwill be playing the 35th-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

In 2023, Oregon will face six teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing four squads that notched three or fewer wins a season ago.

Oregon 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Portland State September 2 - - 2 @ Texas Tech September 9 - - 3 Hawaii September 16 - - 4 Colorado September 23 - - 5 @ Stanford September 30 - - 7 @ Washington October 14 - - 8 Washington State October 21 - - 9 @ Utah October 28 - - 10 Cal November 4 - - 11 USC November 11 - - 12 @ Arizona State November 18 - - 13 Oregon State November 24 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.