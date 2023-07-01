A fun season is expected for the Oregon Ducks in 2023, given their win total over/under of 9.5.

Oregon Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
9.5 +100 -120 50%

Ducks' 2022 Performance

  • Oregon had the 71st-ranked defense last season (382.2 yards allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking sixth-best with 500.5 yards per game.
  • On the offensive side of the ball, Oregon was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 17th-best in FBS by totaling 284.8 passing yards per game. It ranked 102nd on defense (256.4 passing yards allowed per game).
  • Oregon collected five wins at home last year and four on the road.
  • When underdogs the Ducks had just one win (1-2). As favorites they went 9-1.

Oregon's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Bo Nix QB 3,594 YDS (72.1%) / 29 TD / 7 INT
514 RUSH YDS / 14 RUSH TD / 39.5 RUSH YPG
Mar'Keise Irving RB 1,052 YDS / 5 TD / 80.9 YPG / 6.8 YPC
31 REC / 299 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 23.0 REC YPG
Troy Franklin WR 61 REC / 891 YDS / 9 TD / 68.5 YPG
Noah Whittington RB 781 YDS / 5 TD / 60.1 YPG / 5.6 YPC
22 REC / 169 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.0 REC YPG
Bennett Williams DB 65 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT
Jeffrey Bassa LB 53 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
Christian Gonzalez DB 46 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD
Noah Sewell LB 51 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT

Ducks' Strength of Schedule

  • According to their opponents' combined win total last year (67), the Ducks have the 88th-ranked schedule in college football.
  • According to its Pac-12 opponents' combined win total last year, Oregonwill be playing the 35th-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.
  • In 2023, Oregon will face six teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing four squads that notched three or fewer wins a season ago.

Oregon 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 Portland State September 2 - -
2 @ Texas Tech September 9 - -
3 Hawaii September 16 - -
4 Colorado September 23 - -
5 @ Stanford September 30 - -
7 @ Washington October 14 - -
8 Washington State October 21 - -
9 @ Utah October 28 - -
10 Cal November 4 - -
11 USC November 11 - -
12 @ Arizona State November 18 - -
13 Oregon State November 24 - -

