2023 Oregon State Football Odds to Win Pac-12 Conference Championship & National Title
The Oregon State Beavers look like legit contenders in 2023, as they carry +300 odds to win the Pac-12, which ranks them second in the conference. They also have +15000 odds to claim the CFP National Championship. Check out the numbers below, if you're thinking about placing a futures bet on any of their odds.
Oregon State Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500)
- Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Oregon State 2023 Schedule
Oregon State is facing the 62nd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total from last year). In 2023, the Beavers will match up with seven teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|@ San Jose State
|September 3
|1
|-
|UC Davis
|September 9
|2
|-
|San Diego State
|September 16
|3
|-
|@ Washington State
|September 23
|4
|-
|Utah
|September 29
|5
|-
|@ Cal
|October 7
|6
|-
|UCLA
|October 14
|7
|-
|@ Arizona
|October 28
|9
|-
|@ Colorado
|November 4
|10
|-
|Stanford
|November 11
|11
|-
|Washington
|November 18
|12
|-
|@ Oregon
|November 24
|13
|-
