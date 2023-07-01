The Oregon State Beavers look like legit contenders in 2023, as they carry +300 odds to win the Pac-12, which ranks them second in the conference. They also have +15000 odds to claim the CFP National Championship. Check out the numbers below, if you're thinking about placing a futures bet on any of their odds.

Oregon State Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500)

+15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500) Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30)

+300 (Bet $10 to win $30) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Oregon State 2023 Schedule

Oregon State is facing the 62nd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total from last year). In 2023, the Beavers will match up with seven teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Opponent Date Week Result @ San Jose State September 3 1 - UC Davis September 9 2 - San Diego State September 16 3 - @ Washington State September 23 4 - Utah September 29 5 - @ Cal October 7 6 - UCLA October 14 7 - @ Arizona October 28 9 - @ Colorado November 4 10 - Stanford November 11 11 - Washington November 18 12 - @ Oregon November 24 13 -

