Oregon State 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The 2023 season win total set for the Oregon State Beavers, 8.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.
Oregon State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|8.5
|+120
|-140
|45.5%
Beavers' 2022 Performance
- Oregon State ranked 61st in total offense (396.0 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (332.8 yards allowed per game) last season.
- Oregon State put up 199.5 passing yards per game on offense last year (105th in FBS), and it allowed 224.5 passing yards per game (64th) on defense.
- Last year OSU was 5-1 at home and 3-2 on the road.
- The Beavers were undefeated as favorites (9-0), but they were winless as underdogs (0-3).
Oregon State's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Damien Martinez
|RB
|982 YDS / 7 TD / 75.5 YPG / 6.1 YPC
|Ben Gulbranson
|QB
|1,455 YDS (62.4%) / 9 TD / 5 INT
52 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 4.0 RUSH YPG
|Deshaun Fenwick
|RB
|553 YDS / 7 TD / 42.5 YPG / 4.9 YPC
|Tre'Shaun Harrison
|WR
|52 REC / 604 YDS / 4 TD / 46.5 YPG
|Jaydon Grant
|DB
|55 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT
|Kyrei Fisher
|LB
|63 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Omar Speights
|LB
|67 TKL / 7.0 TFL
|Kitan Oladapo
|DB
|54 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Beavers' Strength of Schedule
- The Beavers will have the 62nd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (71).
- Oregon State is playing the 35th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its Pac-12 opponents' combined win total last year).
- Oregon State will play seven games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes four teams that put up nine or more victories and two squads with less than four wins last season.
Oregon State 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ San Jose State
|September 3
|-
|-
|2
|UC Davis
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|San Diego State
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Washington State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Utah
|September 29
|-
|-
|6
|@ Cal
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|UCLA
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|@ Arizona
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Colorado
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Stanford
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Washington
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Oregon
|November 24
|-
|-
