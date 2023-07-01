The 2023 season win total set for the Oregon State Beavers, 8.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.

Oregon State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8.5 +120 -140 45.5%

Beavers' 2022 Performance

Oregon State ranked 61st in total offense (396.0 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (332.8 yards allowed per game) last season.

Oregon State put up 199.5 passing yards per game on offense last year (105th in FBS), and it allowed 224.5 passing yards per game (64th) on defense.

Last year OSU was 5-1 at home and 3-2 on the road.

The Beavers were undefeated as favorites (9-0), but they were winless as underdogs (0-3).

Oregon State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Damien Martinez RB 982 YDS / 7 TD / 75.5 YPG / 6.1 YPC Ben Gulbranson QB 1,455 YDS (62.4%) / 9 TD / 5 INT

52 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 4.0 RUSH YPG Deshaun Fenwick RB 553 YDS / 7 TD / 42.5 YPG / 4.9 YPC Tre'Shaun Harrison WR 52 REC / 604 YDS / 4 TD / 46.5 YPG Jaydon Grant DB 55 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT Kyrei Fisher LB 63 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT Omar Speights LB 67 TKL / 7.0 TFL Kitan Oladapo DB 54 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK

Beavers' Strength of Schedule

The Beavers will have the 62nd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (71).

Oregon State is playing the 35th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its Pac-12 opponents' combined win total last year).

Oregon State will play seven games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes four teams that put up nine or more victories and two squads with less than four wins last season.

Oregon State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ San Jose State September 3 - - 2 UC Davis September 9 - - 3 San Diego State September 16 - - 4 @ Washington State September 23 - - 5 Utah September 29 - - 6 @ Cal October 7 - - 7 UCLA October 14 - - 9 @ Arizona October 28 - - 10 @ Colorado November 4 - - 11 Stanford November 11 - - 12 Washington November 18 - - 13 @ Oregon November 24 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.