Tariq Woolen's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Tariq Woolen Injury Status

Woolen is currently listed as active.

Is Woolen your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Tariq Woolen NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Tariq Woolen 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 63 Tackles (1 for loss), 0 Sacks, 6 INT, 16 Pass Def.

Rep Woolen and the Seattle Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tariq Woolen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Broncos 0 0 1 0 1 Week 2 @49ers 0 0 3 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 0 0 4 1 1 Week 4 @Lions 0 0 5 1 1 Week 5 @Saints 0 0 4 1 1 Week 6 Cardinals 0 0 5 1 1 Week 7 @Chargers 0 0 2 0 1 Week 8 Giants 0 0 3 0 1 Week 9 @Cardinals 0 1 4 0 1 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0 0 3 1 1 Week 12 Raiders 0 0 4 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 0 0 7 1 3 Week 14 Panthers 0 0 3 0 1 Week 15 49ers 0 0 3 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 0 0 2 0 1 Week 17 Jets 0 0 7 0 1 Week 18 Rams 0 0 3 0 1 Wild Card @49ers 0 0 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.