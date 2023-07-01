Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez leads Seattle with 77 hits, batting .252 this season with 28 extra-base hits.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 51 of 80 games this season (63.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (27.5%).
- In 17.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 38.8% of his games this year (31 of 80), with two or more RBI 13 times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 29 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.227
|AVG
|.276
|.288
|OBP
|.315
|.416
|SLG
|.480
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|26
|59/12
|K/BB
|49/7
|2
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, one per game).
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.45 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 4.45 ERA and 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.