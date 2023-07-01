Ty France, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .404, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.

France has gotten a hit in 54 of 79 games this year (68.4%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (29.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games this year, and 2% of his chances at the plate.

France has had at least one RBI in 32.9% of his games this year (26 of 79), with two or more RBI seven times (8.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.1% of his games this season (38 of 79), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .280 AVG .258 .360 OBP .311 .465 SLG .342 17 XBH 11 6 HR 1 24 RBI 11 28/12 K/BB 31/7 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings