Tye Kartye 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tye Kartye is +10000 to claim the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's top rookie. For more stats and information on this Seattle Kraken player, scroll down.
Tye Kartye's Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (16th in NHL)
Tye Kartye 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|12:10
|414:00
|Goals
|0.2
|6
|Assists
|0.1
|5
|Points
|0.3
|11
|Hits
|1.7
|57
|Takeaways
|0.4
|12
|Giveaways
|0.1
|3
|Penalty Minutes
|0.7
|25
Tye Kartye's Next Game
- Matchup: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
