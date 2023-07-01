Tye Kartye is +10000 to claim the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's top rookie. For more stats and information on this Seattle Kraken player, scroll down.

Tye Kartye's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (16th in NHL)

Tye Kartye 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 12:10 414:00 Goals 0.2 6 Assists 0.1 5 Points 0.3 11 Hits 1.7 57 Takeaways 0.4 12 Giveaways 0.1 3 Penalty Minutes 0.7 25

Tye Kartye's Next Game

Matchup: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks

Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

