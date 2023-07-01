In Week 14 of the 2023 season, Zach Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Charbonnet's stats in the article below.

Charbonnet has run for 154 yards on 48 carries (51.3 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three outings. He also has 11 catches for 72 yards (24.0 per game).

Watch the Seahawks in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Zach Charbonnet Injury Status

Charbonnet is currently listed as active.

Is Charbonnet your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Zach Charbonnet NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Zach Charbonnet 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 86 CAR, 368 YDS (4.3 YPC), 1 TD 29 TAR, 24 REC, 142 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Insights

At the RB position, Charbonnet is currently the 41st-ranked fantasy player (138th overall), tallying 57.0 total fantasy points (5.2 per game).

During his last three games, Charbonnet has delivered 28.6 total fantasy points (9.5 per game), rushing the ball 48 times for 154 yards and one score. As a receiver, he has tacked on 72 yards on 11 receptions (12 targets).

Charbonnet has generated 36.1 fantasy points (7.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 206 yards with one touchdown on 58 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 95 yards on 16 receptions (18 targets).

The highlight of Charbonnet's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13, when he tallied 15.9 fantasy points with one reception (on two targets) for 39 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Zach Charbonnet's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 1.1 fantasy points. He ran for 11 yards on three carries on the day.

Other Seahawks Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Zach Charbonnet 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0 Week 8 Browns 5 53 0 2 11 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 8 0 1 5 0 Week 10 Commanders 6 44 0 4 18 0 Week 11 @Rams 15 47 0 6 22 0 Week 12 49ers 14 47 0 4 11 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 19 60 1 1 39 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.