Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - July 2
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 69 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .252 with 31 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in 28 games this year (36.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.244
|AVG
|.259
|.318
|OBP
|.338
|.422
|SLG
|.482
|14
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|18
|52/14
|K/BB
|49/17
|7
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 88 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Bradley (5-4) takes the mound for the Rays in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.58 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
