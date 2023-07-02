Kolten Wong is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 27, when he went 0-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has four doubles, a home run and 13 walks while batting .160.

In 17 of 47 games this season (36.2%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.6%).

He has gone deep in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (21.3%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 47 games (23.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .132 AVG .184 .253 OBP .229 .162 SLG .250 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 19/8 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings