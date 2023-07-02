Sunday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-29) versus the Seattle Mariners (39-42) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on July 2.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (5-6, 2.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Taj Bradley (5-4, 4.58 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 53 times and won 28, or 52.8%, of those games.

Seattle has entered 43 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 23-20 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Seattle has scored 365 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule