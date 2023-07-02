Wander Franco and Teoscar Hernandez take the field when the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

The favored Mariners have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +115. The total for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -140 +115 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been the moneyline favorite 53 total times this season. They've gone 28-25 in those games.

Seattle has a 19-15 record (winning 55.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 81 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-38-2).

The Mariners have collected a 4-10-0 record ATS this season (covering just 28.6% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-20 16-22 11-17 28-23 28-30 11-10

