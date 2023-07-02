How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 16th in MLB action with 94 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .387.
- The Mariners rank 27th in MLB with a .230 batting average.
- Seattle ranks 19th in runs scored with 365 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the third-worst average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.
- Seattle has a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.209).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Castillo (5-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Castillo enters this game with eight quality starts under his belt this season.
- Castillo will try to build upon a 17-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 16 appearances this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/26/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Trevor Williams
|6/27/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-4
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Jake Irvin
|6/28/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Patrick Corbin
|6/30/2023
|Rays
|L 15-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Shane McClanahan
|7/1/2023
|Rays
|W 8-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Taj Bradley
|7/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Logan Webb
|7/4/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|-
|7/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Alex Cobb
|7/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Hunter Brown
|7/7/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Framber Valdez
