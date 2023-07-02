Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 16th in MLB action with 94 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .387.

The Mariners rank 27th in MLB with a .230 batting average.

Seattle ranks 19th in runs scored with 365 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the third-worst average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.209).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo (5-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Castillo enters this game with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Castillo will try to build upon a 17-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 16 appearances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/26/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals L 7-4 Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays L 15-4 Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays W 8-3 Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays - Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants - Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants - Away Logan Gilbert - 7/5/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Miller Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros - Away George Kirby Hunter Brown 7/7/2023 Astros - Away Luis Castillo Framber Valdez

