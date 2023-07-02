Player prop bet options for Julio Rodriguez, Wander Franco and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on Sunday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Luis Castillo (5-6) for his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.86), 10th in WHIP (1.060), and 11th in K/9 (10.3).

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jun. 26 7.0 7 3 2 7 1 at Yankees Jun. 21 5.0 4 3 3 3 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 5.2 2 2 2 6 6 at Angels Jun. 9 6.0 6 5 3 10 1 at Rangers Jun. 2 7.0 5 1 1 6 1

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has put up 80 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He's slashing .243/.306/.410 on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 1 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 1

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

France Stats

Ty France has recorded 85 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .268/.334/.401 so far this season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Franco Stats

Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 29 walks and 42 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped 26 bases.

He has a .286/.347/.463 slash line so far this season.

Franco will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, two triples, a walk and five RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 30 2-for-6 2 0 2 5 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 87 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 39 RBI.

He's slashed .319/.404/.513 so far this season.

Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Mariners Jun. 30 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

