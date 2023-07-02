Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Rays on July 2, 2023
Player prop bet options for Julio Rodriguez, Wander Franco and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on Sunday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Castillo Stats
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Luis Castillo (5-6) for his 17th start of the season.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.
- Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.86), 10th in WHIP (1.060), and 11th in K/9 (10.3).
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 26
|7.0
|7
|3
|2
|7
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|5.2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|6
|5
|3
|10
|1
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has put up 80 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 19 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .243/.306/.410 on the year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 26
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
France Stats
- Ty France has recorded 85 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .268/.334/.401 so far this season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 29 walks and 42 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped 26 bases.
- He has a .286/.347/.463 slash line so far this season.
- Franco will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, two triples, a walk and five RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 30
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|2
|5
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 87 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 39 RBI.
- He's slashed .319/.404/.513 so far this season.
- Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Mariners
|Jun. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 28
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
