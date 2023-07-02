Pete Alonso is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants square off at Citi Field on Sunday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Mets vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

David Peterson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Peterson Stats

The Mets' David Peterson (2-6) will make his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Peterson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Peterson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jun. 27 6.0 5 0 0 5 3 at Nationals May. 15 5.0 9 6 6 5 2 at Reds May. 9 3.1 7 4 4 4 2 vs. Braves Apr. 28 5.0 5 4 4 6 1 at Giants Apr. 22 5.0 7 7 7 8 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 60 hits with six doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 30 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .217/.311/.505 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 1 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 19 doubles, 17 home runs, 32 walks and 55 RBI (70 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .225/.305/.450 slash line so far this year.

Lindor heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Jun. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 15 walks and 30 RBI (78 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashed .273/.326/.437 so far this year.

Estrada takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double and two RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 1

