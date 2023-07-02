The Seattle Storm (4-11) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 25.7 points per game) when they square off against Breanna Stewart (third in league, 22.1) and the New York Liberty (10-4) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Storm vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES

CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Storm have compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has covered the spread twice when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Seattle is 4-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Liberty games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.

A total of eight Storm games this season have hit the over.

