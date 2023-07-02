The Seattle Storm (4-11) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 25.7 points per game) when they square off against Breanna Stewart (third in league, 22.1) and the New York Liberty (10-4) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Storm vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-9) 168 -435 +350
BetMGM Liberty (-8.5) 167.5 -450 +340
PointsBet Liberty (-9.5) 167.5 -450 +310
Tipico Liberty (-15.5) 162.5 - -

Storm vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Storm have compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • New York has covered the spread twice when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
  • Seattle is 4-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
  • Liberty games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.
  • A total of eight Storm games this season have hit the over.

