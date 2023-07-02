Storm vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 2
The Seattle Storm (4-11) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 25.7 points per game) when they square off against Breanna Stewart (third in league, 22.1) and the New York Liberty (10-4) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Storm vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-9)
|168
|-435
|+350
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-8.5)
|167.5
|-450
|+340
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-9.5)
|167.5
|-450
|+310
|Tipico
|Liberty (-15.5)
|162.5
|-
|-
Storm vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Storm have compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- New York has covered the spread twice when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
- Seattle is 4-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- Liberty games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.
- A total of eight Storm games this season have hit the over.
