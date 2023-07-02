How to Watch the Storm vs. Liberty Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Storm (4-11) will look to Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 25.7 points per game) going up against Breanna Stewart (third in league, 22.1) and the New York Liberty (10-4) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Storm vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Storm vs. Liberty
- Seattle's 80.3 points per game are only one fewer point than the 81.3 New York allows.
- Seattle's 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than New York has given up to its opponents (42.4%).
- The Storm have compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games they shoot above 42.4% from the field.
- Seattle's three-point shooting percentage this season (36.8%) is only 0.7 percentage points higher than opponents of New York are averaging (36.1%).
- The Storm are 3-5 when shooting above 36.1% as a team from three-point range.
- New York averages 37.1 rebounds a contest, 3.3 more rebounds per game than Seattle's average.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.